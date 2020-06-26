Coastline Trust Co Sells 305 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $152.49. 601,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

