Coastline Trust Co Sells 985 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Exane Asset Management increased its position in Linde by 6,162.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 65,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after buying an additional 64,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.83.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,807. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

