Coastline Trust Co Takes Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.35. 30,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,947. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.65. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Wolfe Research cut Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

