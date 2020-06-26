Coastline Trust Co Trims Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,570 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $6,050,510,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,417,000 after acquiring an additional 414,622 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,562,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,443,904. The company has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

