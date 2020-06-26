Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 379,473 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,473 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Corteva by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,359. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.