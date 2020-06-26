Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $216.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after purchasing an additional 961,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after acquiring an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after acquiring an additional 709,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded down $4.58 on Friday, reaching $168.75. 509,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -962.89, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.86. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

