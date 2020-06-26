Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Cool Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WARM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 3,084,025 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Cool Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WARM)

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of heat dispersion technologies in various product platforms worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures and heat pipe architecture. The company also focuses on the development of a parallel power input gearbox for designing a mobile generator system; and an electric load assist technology.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.