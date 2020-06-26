Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Given New $2.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

NYSE CPG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. 60,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,902. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $873.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 108.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 475.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 79,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

