Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$641.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.5464819 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

