Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.84.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.95. 5,986,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.34.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $156,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $31,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,678,753 shares of company stock valued at $718,848,754. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $4,713,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Recommendations for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

