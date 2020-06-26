CSL (ASX:CSL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $304.44

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $304.44 and traded as low as $302.31. CSL shares last traded at $307.61, with a volume of 869,289 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$307.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion and a PE ratio of 69.64.

About CSL (ASX:CSL)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

