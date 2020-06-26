CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.29.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.71. 1,032,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of CSX by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 594,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after acquiring an additional 332,400 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.