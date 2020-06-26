Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $274.56

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (LON:DAL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.56 and traded as high as $282.00. Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at $262.25, with a volume of 5,270 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 475 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $542.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 328.45.

In related news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £9,962 ($12,679.14).

About Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

