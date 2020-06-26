Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $274.56

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (LON:DAL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.56 and traded as high as $282.00. Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at $262.25, with a volume of 5,270 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 475 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.
The firm has a market cap of $542.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 328.45.
About Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)
Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.
