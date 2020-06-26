Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Dekeloil Public Ltd (LON:DKL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.54. Dekeloil Public shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 171,731 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88.

About Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL)

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

