DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $971,000.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,790. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.00 and a 200 day moving average of $131.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,073 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,418. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

