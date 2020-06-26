Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Discover Financial Services worth $21,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,951,000 after purchasing an additional 595,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,654,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 112,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,890. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.87. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

