Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $51.63

Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and traded as high as $53.00. Driver Group shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 11,342 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 million and a P/E ratio of 12.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Driver Group Company Profile (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.

