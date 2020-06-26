Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.35.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Duke Realty has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

