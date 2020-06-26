Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,164,427 shares of company stock valued at $175,530,418. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.40. 1,126,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,256. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $167.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day moving average is $142.31.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

