Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.90

Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.90 and traded as low as $38.89. Emera shares last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 214 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMRAF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Emera from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emera from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

