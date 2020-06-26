Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.98

Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $6.90. Empyrean Energy shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 243,795 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 million and a P/E ratio of 63.50.

About Empyrean Energy (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

