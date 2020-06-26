FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get FERROVIAL S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of FRRVY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. 4,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.