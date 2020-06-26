First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Stock Position Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

FAF traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. 9,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,152. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

