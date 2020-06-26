First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of FPA stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.90. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.