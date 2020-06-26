First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

FTHI stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $18.99. 330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

