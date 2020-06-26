First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,224. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $75.01.

