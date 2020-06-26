First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ IFV traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.80. 9,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,825. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

