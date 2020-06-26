First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NFTY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53.

