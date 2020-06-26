First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NFTY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Dividend History for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit