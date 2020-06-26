First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 30th

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

FTAG stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. 331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $24.07.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

