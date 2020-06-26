First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 30th

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
FTAG stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. 331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $24.07.
About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.