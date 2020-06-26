First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

