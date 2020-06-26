First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,179. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $79.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

