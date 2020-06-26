First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.
Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,179. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $79.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
