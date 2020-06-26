First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

LMBS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 167,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,684. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79.

