First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

QQXT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,600. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $64.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10.

Dividend History for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT)

