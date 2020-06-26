First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,068. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

