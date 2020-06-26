First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,068. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
