First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRID traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. 82 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $61.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

