First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRID traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. 82 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $61.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.