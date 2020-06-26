First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

