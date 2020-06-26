First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ FTXN traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,346. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

