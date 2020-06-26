First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,901. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $45.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.