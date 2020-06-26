First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of FTXR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

