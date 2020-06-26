First Trust Senior Loan ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $45.28. 2,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,560. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68.

Dividend History for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

