First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FYX)

Jun 26th, 2020

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FYX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $66.13.

