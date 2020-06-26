Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.88

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $5.75. Globalworth Real Estate Investments shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 1,818 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Company Profile (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company holds interests in a diversified portfolio of properties located primarily in Romania, as well as in the South East Europe region. The Company’s segments include Office, Residential and Other. The Office segment acquires, develops, leases and manages offices and spaces.

