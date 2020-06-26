Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires New Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.10. 1,463,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

