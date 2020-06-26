Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $645,732,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CME Group by 6,150.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,659,000 after buying an additional 2,092,291 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $294,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,281,000 after buying an additional 1,179,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in CME Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,946,000 after buying an additional 711,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.49. The stock had a trading volume of 528,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.30 and its 200 day moving average is $192.37. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra reduced their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.44.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

