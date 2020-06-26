Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $98.74. 33,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,133. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average of $103.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

