Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $98.74. 33,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,133. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average of $103.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit