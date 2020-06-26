Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 1,796 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.20.

In related news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP traded down $5.75 on Friday, reaching $387.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.42 and a 200-day moving average of $355.36. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $410.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

