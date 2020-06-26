Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 178,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,092. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.48.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.