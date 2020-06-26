Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.37

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as low as $3.01. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 1,988 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBOOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.