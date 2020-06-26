Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.22. Grupo Mexico shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMBXF. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Mexico in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Mexico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Mexico has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

