HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) Insider William Salomon Buys 1,100,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) insider William Salomon purchased 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £1,705,000 ($2,170,039.46).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 18th, William Salomon purchased 25,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £37,250 ($47,409.95).
  • On Friday, May 15th, William Salomon purchased 100,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £149,000 ($189,639.81).

LON:HANA traded up GBX 1.23 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 152.23 ($1.94). 9,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14 million and a P/E ratio of 10.08. HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 253.84 ($3.23).

About HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

